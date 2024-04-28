Lok Sabha Polls: Drone Ban, Traffic Curbs in Latur for PM Narendra Modi's Rally on April 30

-

The Latur district administration has banned the flying of drones till the intervening night of April 30-May 1 and also imposed traffic regulations on several roads, an official said on Sunday.

These curbs are in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll rally in Birle Farm here on April 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Latur district in charge Kiran Patil told PTI.

"The order to ban drones from till midnight of April 30-May 1 has been ordered by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. She has also imposed curbs on heavy vehicles between 12 noon and 5pm on April 30 on several roads," a district official said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Patil said the PM's rally will begin at 12:30pm and will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare is pitted against Congress' Shivaji Kalge in Latur. Voting will take place on May 7, while results will be declared on June 4. Located in the arid Marathwada region of Maharashtra where water scarcity and lack of industrialisation are key concerns, Latur (SC) Lok Sabha seat used to be a citadel of Congress before the BJP breached it in 2004 by defeating party stalwart Shivraj Patil.

Latur LS seat at glance

Latur Lok Sabha constituency is spread across six assembly segments, namely Latur Rural, Latur City, Ahmedpur, Udgir and Nilanga in Latur district, and Loha in Nanded district.

Two of the six constituencies are with the BJP and its ally NCP led by Ajit Pawar, while two seats have Congress MLAs. The other two segments are held by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP). Notably, Archana Patil, daughter-in-law of Shivraj Patil, recently joined the BJP.

As far as poll issues are concerned, water scarcity, lack of industrialisation and unemployment dominate the campaigning.

BJP nominee Shrangare ruled out anti-incumbency, saying people will vote for him for the Jal Jeevan Mission work and road infrastructure.

Congress candidate Dr Kalge said he has been serving people for the last 26 years as an eye surgeon.

The number of eligible voters in Latur constituency is 22,71,128.