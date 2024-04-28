Nashik: FDA Raids Sweet Shops at Saptashringi Garh, Seizes Over ₹5 Lakh Worth of Adulterated Sweets

In a bid to ensure food safety during the auspicious occasion of Chaitrotsav 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a surprise raid on sweets and halwa sellers at Saptashringi Garh.

The initiative aimed to tackle the sale of adulterated or counterfeit food items, especially amid the surge in crowds at pilgrimage sites and religious gatherings.

Led by Food Safety Officers Yogesh Deshmukh, Gopal Kasar, Pramod Patil, Umesh Suryavanshi, and AU Raskar, the raid uncovered misleading practices by certain food traders. Halwa, Kalankad, Special Barfi, and similar products were being sold under false names, with some items falsely labelled as milk-based sweets such as Mawa Pede, Kandi Pede, Malai Pede, and Kalakand Pede.

The confiscated items, totalling 1944 kg of sweet halwa with a value of over ₹ five lakh (₹5,83,800) were seized from various vendors in the ropeway complex area of Saptashringi Garh. Additionally, expired and perishable stocks were disposed of at the waste depot of the Gram Panchayat at Saptashringi village.

The seized food samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis, and further action will be taken based on the lab report in accordance with the law.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of Commissioner Nashik Division and Assistant Commissioner (Food), with the participation of Food Safety Officers and sample assistants and staff. The administration urges the public and devotees visiting pilgrimage sites to avoid bringing pedha, barfi, or sweets as prasad and to ensure the authenticity of food items before purchase.

In case of any complaints or confidential information regarding adulterated food, the administration encourages individuals to contact them immediately on the toll-free number 1800222365.