Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Pune's Alandi; See Pics

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning at Alandi in Pune district. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis shared a picture with Adityanath and wrote, "Extended my warm welcome to Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji in Pune, early this morning."

श्री काशी विश्वनाथ बाबा की धरती से पधारे उत्तर प्रदेश के लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री मा. योगी आदित्यनाथ जी, इनसे आज सुबह महाराष्ट्र की पावन भूमि पुणे में मुलाक़ात हुई, उनका…

Earlier in the morning, Pune City BJP Chief Dheeraj Ghate welcomed Adityanath at the Pune International Airport in Lohegaon. Sharing pictures, he wrote, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was welcomed at the Pune Airport by presenting an idol of Lord Rama."

BJP leader and former Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol was also present at the airport to welcome Adityanath. He presented the Uttar Pradesh CM with an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Adityanath was in Pune to attend the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi. Speaking at the event, he said the confluence of "bhakti and shakti" led to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by breaking the "saga of 500 years of slavery." He also lauded Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for challenging Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's authority.

"The confluence of bhakti and shakti led to the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by breaking the saga of 500 years of slavery. We got the opportunity to see that unprecedented moment," he said.

The UP CM said the people of Maharashtra are fortunate as they have been getting the blessings of saints for the last hundreds of years.

"This shakti, emanated from bhakti, is beating the enemies. Samarth Ramdas had created Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from this land, who challenged Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's power and left him to suffer and die and no one is concerned about him till today," he said.