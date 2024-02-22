 Aurangabad: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Turns Turtle Near Gangapur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Turns Turtle Near Gangapur

Aurangabad: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Turns Turtle Near Gangapur

Due to the bus lying on its left side with the exit door inaccessible, passengers were safely evacuated through the roof

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Turns Turtle Near Gangapur |

A private travel bus bound for Nashik overturned a few kilometers from Gangapur around 6am on Thursday. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported in the accident.

According to the information received, the bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Nashik, met with an accident on the Gangapur–Vaijapur Road when an unidentified vehicle swerved in front of it near Gangapur city. The sudden maneuver caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the bus overturning and veering off the road.

Read Also
Pune Viral: Stand-Up Comedian Sarang Sathaye Experiences 'Traffic Mayhem' On University Road; X...
article-image

With 25 passengers onboard, minor injuries were sustained, but fortunately, no lives were lost.

Upon receiving the news, nearby residents and police rushed to the scene to offer assistance. Due to the bus lying on its left side with the exit door inaccessible, passengers were safely evacuated through the roof.

Read Also
Pune: Who Is Yugendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's Nephew, Declaring Support For Sharad Pawar?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Confident Of Victory In Lok Sabha Polls, Whether Against Devendra Fadnavis...

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Confident Of Victory In Lok Sabha Polls, Whether Against Devendra Fadnavis...

Nashik: 23rd Convocation Ceremony Of Maharashtra Health Science University (MUHS) Scheduled For...

Nashik: 23rd Convocation Ceremony Of Maharashtra Health Science University (MUHS) Scheduled For...

Nashik: Nigerian Scientist Fabian Ezema Delivers Lecture At KTHM College

Nashik: Nigerian Scientist Fabian Ezema Delivers Lecture At KTHM College

Aurangabad: Amid Residents' Protest, CSMC Demolishes 125 Houses To Make Way For 80-Ft Road; Watch...

Aurangabad: Amid Residents' Protest, CSMC Demolishes 125 Houses To Make Way For 80-Ft Road; Watch...

Aurangabad: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Turns Turtle Near Gangapur

Aurangabad: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Turns Turtle Near Gangapur