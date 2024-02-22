Aurangabad: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Turns Turtle Near Gangapur |

A private travel bus bound for Nashik overturned a few kilometers from Gangapur around 6am on Thursday. Fortunately, there were no fatalities reported in the accident.

According to the information received, the bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Nashik, met with an accident on the Gangapur–Vaijapur Road when an unidentified vehicle swerved in front of it near Gangapur city. The sudden maneuver caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the bus overturning and veering off the road.

With 25 passengers onboard, minor injuries were sustained, but fortunately, no lives were lost.

Upon receiving the news, nearby residents and police rushed to the scene to offer assistance. Due to the bus lying on its left side with the exit door inaccessible, passengers were safely evacuated through the roof.