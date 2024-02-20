 Aurangabad: Burglars Ransack Locked Home, Loot ₹13.51 Lakh Worth Of Valuables
Aurangabad: Burglars Ransack Locked Home, Loot ₹13.51 Lakh Worth Of Valuables

The police have initiated an investigation and are searching for clues through the CCTV cameras installed around the area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Thieves broke into a house in Gulmohar Colony in the Padegaon area and made off with jewellery and valuables worth ₹13.51 lakh. The incident occurred between February 15 and 19. A case has been registered with the Cantonment Police Station.

The police said, "Ujjawal Ramdas Patil (45), a construction contractor, lives in Gulmohar Colony in the Padegaon area with his family. On Thursday, he and his family members went for a pilgrimage to Gujarat and Ujjain. The house has been closed since then. Some unidentified thieves took advantage of the opportunity, broke into the house, and made off with valuables worth ₹13.51 lakh. On Saturday, the Patil family returned to the city and found the door broken and the items in the house scattered. Patil immediately informed the Cantonment Police."

The stolen items included four gold rings amounting to ₹1.26 lakh, earrings worth ₹9,941, four silver rings worth ₹550, two bracelets worth ₹3.14 lakh, six bangles worth ₹3.11 lakh, a necklace worth ₹3.70 lakh, a watch worth ₹25,000, two laptops worth ₹50,000, two TV sets worth ₹50,000, and cash amounting to ₹68,000, totaling ₹13.51 lakh.

The police have initiated an investigation and are searching for clues through the CCTV cameras installed around the area.

