 Pune: Chandrakant Patil Launches Free Mobile Children's Library In Kothrud - PHOTOS & VIDEO INSIDE
Pune: Chandrakant Patil Launches Free Mobile Children's Library In Kothrud - PHOTOS & VIDEO INSIDE

Pune: Chandrakant Patil Launches Free Mobile Children's Library In Kothrud - PHOTOS & VIDEO INSIDE

Renowned singer and musician Saleel Kulkarni, who inaugurated the library, emphasised the importance of exposing children to quality literature early on

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Pune: Chandrakant Patil Launches Free Mobile Children's Library In Kothrud - PHOTOS & VIDEO INSIDE | X/@ChDadaPatil

Due to excessive television and mobile phone usage, children are losing interest in reading. In response, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil has launched a free mobile children's library in his Kothrud constituency, aiming to instill a love of reading in children.

Announcing the initiative on X (formerly Twitter), Patil stated, "If students have access to books by great authors at a young age, it can positively impact their lives. I am delighted to inaugurate a free mobile children's library in my Kothrud constituency."

Renowned singer and musician Saleel Kulkarni, who inaugurated the library, emphasised the importance of exposing children to quality literature early on. He remarked, "Childhood is a crucial and formative period. When children have access to literature from great minds and inspiring biographies, it can significantly shape their lives and provide them with direction. Therefore, the mobile children's library is a commendable initiative to promote a culture of reading."

The inauguration event saw the presence of several BJP office bearers, students, and teachers, highlighting the community's support for this initiative.

