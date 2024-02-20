Pune: Chandrakant Patil Launches Free Mobile Children's Library In Kothrud - PHOTOS & VIDEO INSIDE | X/@ChDadaPatil

Due to excessive television and mobile phone usage, children are losing interest in reading. In response, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil has launched a free mobile children's library in his Kothrud constituency, aiming to instill a love of reading in children.

Announcing the initiative on X (formerly Twitter), Patil stated, "If students have access to books by great authors at a young age, it can positively impact their lives. I am delighted to inaugurate a free mobile children's library in my Kothrud constituency."

बाल वय हे संस्कारक्षम असते. या बाल वयातच विद्यार्थ्यांना थोर व्यक्तींचे ग्रंथ वाचण्यास मिळाले, तर त्याच्या जीवनामध्ये आमुलाग्र बदल घडतो. त्यामुळे हिंदवी स्वराज्य संस्थापक छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या जयंतीचे औचित्य साधून आजपासून माझ्या कोथरुड मतदारसंघात मोफत फिरते बाल वाचनालय सुरू… pic.twitter.com/9tb3R1LEmm — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) February 19, 2024

Renowned singer and musician Saleel Kulkarni, who inaugurated the library, emphasised the importance of exposing children to quality literature early on. He remarked, "Childhood is a crucial and formative period. When children have access to literature from great minds and inspiring biographies, it can significantly shape their lives and provide them with direction. Therefore, the mobile children's library is a commendable initiative to promote a culture of reading."

The inauguration event saw the presence of several BJP office bearers, students, and teachers, highlighting the community's support for this initiative.