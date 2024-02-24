Aurangabad | Avinash Salve Murder Case: Accused Rahul Salve's Father, Sister Aided Him In Disposing Of Body, Say Cops | Representative Image

In a significant update regarding the Avinash Salve murder case, the police have disclosed that the perpetrator, Rahul Salve, received assistance from his father and sister in disposing of the body.

Avinash (41, Mukundwadi) had been reported missing since January 13, 2023. Recently, during a gathering with friends, Avinash’s cousin Rahul confessed to killing him. The video of his admission went viral, prompting Avinash’s parents to file a complaint with the Kranti Chowk police station.

Subsequently, the police apprehended Rahul and, during interrogation, he confessed to the murder, citing a dispute as the motive. He disclosed burying Avinash's body parts beneath the water pipeline in the Kanchanwadi area near Dhule-Solapur Highway. A search operation in the area led to the recovery of some bones.

The investigation took a startling turn when the probing officers, PI Shubhangi Deshmukh and PSI Prabhakar Sonawane, uncovered that Rahul's father, Kisan Salve (75), and sister, Lata Unhale, had aided in disposing of the body.

Both Kisan and Lata, employed as security guards at a construction site in Nakshatrawadi, admitted to their involvement in the crime. On January 13, 2023, Rahul invited Avinash to Nakshatrawadi for dinner, where an altercation ensued, resulting in Rahul fatally attacking Avinash in a fit of rage.

Subsequently, Rahul, Kisan, and Lata incinerated the body using wood from the construction site. The following day, they collected the ashes and the partially burnt remains, dumping them in a ditch beneath the water pipes in the Kanchanwadi area. Police retrieved bones and clothing from the location.