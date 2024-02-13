Aurangabad: Autorickshaw Driver Returns Lost Bag Containing Mobile Phone, Gold Jewellery, Cash |

Demonstrating the adage 'honesty is the best policy,' an auto-rickshaw driver exemplified integrity by returning a woman passenger's forgotten bag containing valuables.

Jaya Hiwale, residing in the Mukunwadi area, received distressing news about her mother's health on February 10. Urgently, she embarked on a journey to Dhamangaon in Phulambri tehsil, accompanied by her grandmother. Boarding an auto-rickshaw from the Mukundwadi bus stop, they hurriedly left for their destination. Regrettably, in the rush, Hiwale forgot her bag onboard, which had her mobile phone, gold jewellery, clothing, and some cash.

Remarkably, on Monday, auto-rickshaw driver Bunty Dagdu Gaikwad contacted Hiwale using the phone number found in the forgotten bag. Informing her of the misplaced belongings, Gaikwad assured her of the bag's safety and requested her presence at the Mukunwadi police station for its retrieval. Grateful for his integrity, Jaya visited the police station later that evening, where Gaikwad handed over the bag in the presence of the police. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Gaikwad for his honesty and the safe return of her belongings.