Aurangabad: 4 Dhaba Owners Arrested For Serving Liquor Without Permit |

The State Excise Department arrested four dhaba owners for serving liquor without permits on Saturday night, officials informed on Tuesday.

State Excise Department officers conducted a raid on various dhabas in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar jurisdiction and found liquor being served at various establishments without the required permits.

These establishments included Hotel Janseva at Pundliknagar, Sai Snacks Centre, Hotel New Biryani House in Shivajinagar, and Hotel Rajdhani in Harsul.

Additionally, the squad arrested 10 customers found consuming liquor in these hotels.

The raid resulted in the seizure of liquor and other items worth ₹23,435.

The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Santosh Zagade, with Deputy SP AR Kotalwar, PI Shahaji Shinde, Ashok Sakhale, GS Pawar, Snehal Kedare, Ankush Rathod, AK Sapkal, GN Nagve, RM Bharti, CK Wankhede, DH Sambhare, and others.