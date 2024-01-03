Attention Punekars! Think Twice Before Spitting And Littering, PMC Raises Fines To ₹500 | FP Photo

In a drive for cleanliness in the new year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) increased fines for spitting in public places, garbage dumping, and burning on Monday.

The civic body raised the minimum penalty from ₹180 to ₹500 to discourage persistent public nuisance.

PMC officials stated that the previous amount was too low, allowing violators to pay the penalty and continue harmful activities.

Health inspectors and squads now have the authority to levy fines for various nuisances.

There were initial considerations for fines exceeding ₹1,000, but concerns about potential corruption and political opposition led to the decision to keep it at ₹500. The civic body aims to enhance surveillance in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In September, PMC cracked down on individuals caught spitting while consuming tobacco and related products at Undri Chowk.

Pune Residents have been complaining about instances where people irresponsibly discard paper cups, cigarette butts, and other waste materials on the streets and sidewalks.

Residents have been highlighting that it also involves hawkers who occasionally contribute to the litter problem and employees of local pubs who discard glass bottles on footpaths, endangering pedestrians' safety.

The residents have also been speaking about the threat of the risk of vector-borne diseases due to the waste paper cups on the roads collecting stagnant water, creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes and increasing.