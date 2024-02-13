 Attention! Ola, Uber Cabs & Autos To Go On Strike In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad From February 20
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Beginning February 20, all Ola and Uber cabs, along with affiliated autorickshaws in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will initiate an indefinite strike.

Keshav Kshirsagar, President of the Indian Gig Workers Front and Baghtoy Rickshawala Auto Union, emphasised that the companies have yet to adjust cab fares according to the regulations set by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on January 3.

Kshirsagar announced plans for a major demonstration in front of the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on February 20. Following this, Ola and Uber cabs will cease operations until the revised fares are implemented. Additionally, autorickshaws associated with these companies and other app-based aggregators will join the strike, leaving only metered autos available.

The RTA, under the collector's authority, approved new fares on January 3, setting the base fare for the first 1.5 km at ₹37, and ₹25 per subsequent km in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Baramati.

Regarding recent discussions with authorities, Kshirsagar mentioned meeting the regional transport officer and district collector on Monday. While the RTO proposed convening a meeting with aggregator companies on Tuesday, the collector expressed intentions to gather information before making a decision.

