Another Pune Gangster's Name Comes Up In Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Here's What We Know So Far

Pune News: CCTV Footage Of Gangster Sharad Mohol's Murder Goes Viral - Watch Video | Video Screengrab

Even as the Police and Deputy Chief Minister refuted claims of gang war in Pune, it has now come to light that Sahil, also known as Munna Polekar, the accused who shot at Sharad Mohol, had chanted slogans in the name of another notorious gangster in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not a gang war as Mohol was killed by his own associates.

"As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gang war," he had said.

The police are investigating the main mastermind behind the Mohol murder case. The questions being explored include why the accused shouted slogans in the name of the gangster while firing at Mohol, and whether the said gangster is connected to the Mohol murder case. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain these details.



In connection with the Sharad Mohol murder case, arrests have been made, including Sahil alias Munna Polekar, Amit alias Amar Kangude, Chandrakant Shelke, Vinayak Gavankar, Vitthal Gandle, Adv. Ravindra Pawar, and Adv. Sanjay Udan.

Mohol was killed on his wedding anniversary

Mohol's wedding anniversary was on Friday (January 5). He had left from the Sutardara area in Kothrud around 1 pm, heading to the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati temple for darshan with his wife. Munna Polekar, a recent addition to Mohol's gang, and his associates fired four shots at Mohol.



While firing at Mohol, Polekar reportedly shouted slogans in the name of a city gangster. The investigation is focused on whether the gangster mentioned is implicated in the Mohol murder case and whether he had any involvement with Polekar.

The police are actively pursuing leads in this matter. Initial findings indicate that Mohol's murder was a result of a land dispute. It has been revealed that Polekar and his uncle Namdev Kangude conspired to kill Mohol. With Mohol's murder, the city faces the potential resurgence of a gang war. The police are challenged to prevent the escalation of gang warfare.