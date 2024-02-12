 Amit Shah To Address Public Rally In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On February 15
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Amit Shah |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, February 15, announced Dr Bhagwat Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance, at a press conference on Sunday.

Dr Karad provided details of the rally, stating that it will take place on the ground of Marathwada Sanskrik Mandal in the city at 6pm, with an expected turnout of approximately 1 lakh people.

This event signifies the inaugural mega rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with a particular focus on the Marathwada region.

As the election approaches, all political parties have scheduled visits from their prominent leaders to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Prior to Shah's rally, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray held rallies in the city on February 12.

