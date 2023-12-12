Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute To Gopinath Munde On Birth Anniversary, Skips Wishing Sharad Pawar On His Birthday |

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, paid tribute to Gopinath Munde's birth anniversary on X. However, he did not post birthday wishes for Sharad Pawar.

Both leaders are currently in Nagpur. While Sharad Pawar will attend the closing ceremony of Yuva Sangharsh Yatra, Ajit Pawar is there for the winter session of the state assembly.

Pawar even wished congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on his birthday. But he has not posted wishes for the NCP supremo yet.

Pawar Vs Pawar

In November, Ajit Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune, prompting speculation in state political circles.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule had, however, said the meeting was not a political one. This was the second such meeting between the uncle and nephew after the Ajit Pawar-led group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

"Though we have different political ideologies, we maintain our personal relations," she had said.

It should be noted that earlier in July, Ajit Pawar's group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, a conflict over the Nationalist Congress Party's name and symbol continues, with Sharad Pawar's faction alleging over 20,000 fraudulent affidavits submitted by Ajit Pawar's group to the Election Commission.

Munde (64), a popular BJP leader from Maharashtra, was on his way to Indira Gandhi Airport on June 3, 2014, when his car was hit by another vehicle at the Prithviraj Road-Tughlak Road roundabout in the heart of the national capital.