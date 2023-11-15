WATCH: Supriya Sule Shares Emotional Video Celebrating Bhau Beej With Ajit Pawar |

It appears that the political differences couldn't overshadow the Pawar family's tradition of coming together for Bhau Beej during Diwali. Despite reports of Ajit Pawar's absence from Govindbaug on Padwa, Supriya Sule shared a heartwarming video on X, showcasing her celebration of Bhau Beej with her beloved Dada (Ajit Pawar). In the video, she is seen enjoying the festival with her cousins.

Every Diwali, the Pawar family gathers in Baramati to celebrate Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej.

This marks the first Diwali for the family after Ajit Pawar's departure from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to join hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to form a part of the government. He has also approached the Election Commission of India to claim the party, originally founded by Sharad Pawar (82), and its symbol.

On Diwali Padwa, Ajit Pawar visited Sharad Pawar's home in Baramati. Supriya Sule later shared photos of the gathering on social media with the caption, "Blessed! Embracing the beauty of our traditions with pride. Baramati."

