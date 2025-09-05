 Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies On Solapur IPS Viral Video: 'My Intention Was Not To Interfere'
Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Pune: In a significant development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday issued a clarification after a video of him allegedly rebuking a woman IPS officer over the phone went viral on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar wrote, "My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further."

"I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law," he added.

What's in the video?

In the video, Pawar purportedly speaks to Anjana Krishna, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Karmala, from the phone of an NCP worker. However, the officer does not recognise his voice. Pawar then makes a video call to the police officer and purportedly sternly asks her to stop the action against illegal excavation of murrum, which is widely used as a sub-base and filling material for road construction.

'Deliberately leaked'

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the video had been deliberately leaked. "Ajit Dada may have chided the IPS officer to placate party workers. He didn't mean to stop the action completely," Tatkare said. "He is known for his straight talk and never supports any illegal activity. He perhaps meant to stop the action briefly just to defuse the situation," added the NCP leader.

'No right to remain in the government'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Pawar of protecting "thieves" and said he has no right to remain in the government.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the Deputy CM is asking an IPS officer to back illegal activities but preaches about following the law to others.

"He is so disciplined, right? Where is your discipline? He is scolding her (the IPS officer) to provide protection to the thieves of his party," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Illegal excavation of 'murrum' means causing loss to the exchequer. As this has come out in public, Ajit Pawar has no right to be in the government. Earlier, many (leaders) had to resign on moral grounds because of such instances," he said.

"You are robbing the entire state. Ministers should be ashamed," Raut alleged.

