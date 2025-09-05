Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth Inaugurates Diesel Pump At Jadhavwadi Depot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A customer diesel pump was inaugurated at Smart City Development Corporation Ltd's bus depot at Jadhavwadi on Thursday. The pump was inaugurated by municipal commissioner and Smart City CEO G Sreekanth. It will be easier now to supply diesel to Smart City 100 buses providing public transport services in the city, which will strengthen the public transport system, and it will be more affordable, Sreekanth said.

The smart city, after purchasing the diesel from the pump, can save around Rs 3 to 4 lakh monthly. Presently, 100 city buses need around 1.5 lakh litres of diesel every month. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has completed the procedure for the required permissions and technical assistance for the pump. The Smart City has not borne any additional expenses for establishing the pump.

Sreekanth took information about the bus service and interacted with the mechanics, drivers, conductors and other staff. He took information about the facilities, like restrooms, toilets and others provided to them.

Additional municipal commissioner Santosh Wahule, transport manager Sanjay Supekar, accounts officer Anildatta Kothalikar, assistant manager Pramod Deshmukh, assistant manager Vilas Katkar, depot manager Shyam Mahajan, project manager Sneha Nair, Kiran Adhe, Arihant Gard and others were present.