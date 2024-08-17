Ajit Pawar Advises Women To Limit Number Of Children To Two: 'With Small Family, You Will Benefit From Govt Schemes'

X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has been expressing concern over the growing population, stated on Friday that children are not born by the grace of Allah or God but by the grace of the husband.

He advised women to limit the number of children to two. During his address at the 'Jansanman Yatra' in Maval near Lonavala in Pune district, Pawar urged the women present not to take his remarks personally, insisting that a small family would benefit more from the various welfare and development schemes launched by the Mahayuti government.

"I want to join hands with women of all castes and religions. Children are not born by the grace of Allah or God but by the grace of the husband. So, be content with two children. If you have a small family, you will benefit more from these schemes. You can take better care of those two children, provide them with a good education, and live a better life," he remarked.

He urged women not to fall prey to misinformation, assuring them that the government would provide ₹1,500 per month under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to ₹2 crore women, with the budgetary provision already made. "No matter what anyone says, we will not take the money back. Does a sister who ties a rakhi to her brother on Raksha Bandhan take it back? Not at all. Don't believe in rumours; you will receive the money as assured under the Ladki Bahin scheme," he said. He added, "I will ensure the officers have whatever funds they need; I am the Finance Minister, after all."

Pawar also stated that the government will implement the free electricity scheme for agricultural consumers using agricultural pumps. He assured that the distribution company would not demand payment of arrears or the current month's bill.

"Recently, the intelligence department informed me that there is a threat to my life. However, I don’t believe my life is in danger while travelling in Maharashtra. The police should take care of me. The rakhis from the sisters of Maharashtra have provided me with protection. No danger can touch me due to this shield of rakhis and love. I have not harmed anyone but have worked to address the problems faced by the common people. Being in the government, we were able to provide free education to the children of the poor," said Pawar.