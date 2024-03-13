 Ahmednagar's Name Changed To Ahilyanagar: Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAhmednagar's Name Changed To Ahilyanagar: Here's All You Need To Know

Ahmednagar's Name Changed To Ahilyanagar: Here's All You Need To Know

Just a few days ago, the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation passed a resolution, endorsing the proposed name change

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Ahmednagar's Name Changed To Ahilyanagar: Here's All You Need To Know |

The decision to rename Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Just a few days ago, the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation passed a resolution, endorsing the proposed name change.

Shinde had previously announced the intention to change Ahmednagar's name at an event commemorating the 298th birth anniversary of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar. “The government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar. Our government is fortunate to have made this decision. Ahilya Devi’s work was as monumental and great as the Himalayan mountains. Bestowing her name will further enhance the honor of this district,” Shinde stated.

Read Also
Latur: Kolhapur Secures Khashaba Jadhav Cup; Satara and Pune Secure Runner-Up Positions
article-image

Who was Ahilyabai Holkar?

Ahilyabai Holkar, born in Chondi village of Ahmednagar to the village head Mankoji Shinde, received an education thanks to her father's efforts.

Malhar Rao Holkar, the army commander to Peshwa Bajirao, noticed eight-year-old Ahilyabai's devotion and character during a temple service in Chondi. Impressed, he arranged for his son, Khande Rao, to marry her.

Following her husband’s demise, Ahilyabai assumed control of Malwa. Excelling in administrative and military strategies under her father-in-law's guidance, she was encouraged to lead her people, rather than adhere to the practice of Sati after Khande Rao's passing. Following the deaths of her father-in-law and son a few years later, she petitioned the Peshwa to become the ruler, supported by her army.

Jawaharlal Nehru, in his book 'A Discovery of India (1946)', described Holkar’s rule, spanning thirty years (1765-1795), as “legendary". "She was a very able ruler and organizer, highly respected during her lifetime," he wrote.

Read Also
Pune: Velhe Taluka's Name Changed To Rajgad; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Expresses Happiness
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Encroachment On CIDCO Land Removed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Encroachment On CIDCO Land Removed

VIDEO: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Reverentially Touches Parliament Steps Upon Arrival

VIDEO: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Reverentially Touches Parliament Steps Upon Arrival

VIDEO l Digging Woes: Kondhwa Residents Stranded As School Vans, Ambulances And Tankers Struggle On...

VIDEO l Digging Woes: Kondhwa Residents Stranded As School Vans, Ambulances And Tankers Struggle On...

MAEER's MIT World Peace University Pays Tribute To Shri Krishna Karve Guruji On First Death...

MAEER's MIT World Peace University Pays Tribute To Shri Krishna Karve Guruji On First Death...

Nashik: Arrest Made In Horrific Rape Case; Victim Rescued From Aggressive Attacker

Nashik: Arrest Made In Horrific Rape Case; Victim Rescued From Aggressive Attacker