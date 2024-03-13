Ahmednagar's Name Changed To Ahilyanagar: Here's All You Need To Know |

The decision to rename Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Just a few days ago, the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation passed a resolution, endorsing the proposed name change.

Shinde had previously announced the intention to change Ahmednagar's name at an event commemorating the 298th birth anniversary of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar. “The government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar. Our government is fortunate to have made this decision. Ahilya Devi’s work was as monumental and great as the Himalayan mountains. Bestowing her name will further enhance the honor of this district,” Shinde stated.

Who was Ahilyabai Holkar?

Ahilyabai Holkar, born in Chondi village of Ahmednagar to the village head Mankoji Shinde, received an education thanks to her father's efforts.

Malhar Rao Holkar, the army commander to Peshwa Bajirao, noticed eight-year-old Ahilyabai's devotion and character during a temple service in Chondi. Impressed, he arranged for his son, Khande Rao, to marry her.

Following her husband’s demise, Ahilyabai assumed control of Malwa. Excelling in administrative and military strategies under her father-in-law's guidance, she was encouraged to lead her people, rather than adhere to the practice of Sati after Khande Rao's passing. Following the deaths of her father-in-law and son a few years later, she petitioned the Peshwa to become the ruler, supported by her army.

Jawaharlal Nehru, in his book 'A Discovery of India (1946)', described Holkar’s rule, spanning thirty years (1765-1795), as “legendary". "She was a very able ruler and organizer, highly respected during her lifetime," he wrote.