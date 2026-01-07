 After 22-Years, Oxford Apologises For Derogatory Remarks In James Laine’s Book 'Shivaji: Hindu King In Islamic India'
Oxford has finally apologised for the derogatory writing about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the book 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India'. This apology comes after a hiatus of 22 years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
The Oxford book contained extremely insulting and controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother, Rajmata Jijamata. Now, 22 years later, Oxford University Press, the publisher of the book, has issued a public apology. In a public notice published in a newspaper, Oxford University Press acknowledged that some statements on pages 31, 33, 34, and 93 of the book 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India', published in 2003, were unsubstantiated.

James Laine is a professor of history and religion in the United States. Following the publication of his book, the controversial content sparked outrage throughout Maharashtra. Violent protests also took place in Pune. In 2003, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale sent a representation to Oxford. Finally, taking note of this and respecting the sentiments, Oxford University has issued an apology.

Addressing a public apology addressed to Bhonsle, the public notice read: “Apology to Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale. Oxford University Press India published a book titled 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India' in the year 2003. It is hereby acknowledged that some statements regarding Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at page nos. 31, 33, 34 and 93 of the book were unverified. We sincerely regret publishing those statements. We hereby apologise to Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and the public at large for any distress and anguish caused to him. Oxford University Press India, on behalf of its former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan.”

