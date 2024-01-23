Adani Group Initiates Setup Of 7 E-Vehicle Charging Stations In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Adani Group has commenced the installation of seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after securing the tender from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) with the highest bid.

Construction has started on the charging stations located at Hinjewadi Phase 2, with work on the others at Bhakti-Shakti Nigdi, Bhosari, Katraj, Baner-Sus Road, Pulgate, and Deccan Gymkhana set to commence soon.

These charging stations, situated on PMPML premises, will contribute 32.5% of the profit amount to the transport body. They are designed to accommodate all private vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and three-wheelers, providing 24-hour charging facilities.

According to Regional Transport Office (RTO) data, Pune witnessed 33,411 electric vehicle (EV) registrations in 2023, compared to 25,625 in the previous year.

Earlier this month, the PMPML inaugurated electric vehicle charging stations at 21 locations. The 21 locations include prominent spots such as PMC main building, Savarkar Bhavan Parking, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan, Bibvewadi Ward Office, Ghole Road Ward Office, Tilak Road Ward Office, Balgandharv Auditorium, PMC parking on JM Road near Skechers Showroom, PMC Parking on JM Road near McDonald’s, FC Road parking near Lakme Salon, Kushal Wall Street on FC Road, Art Station on FC Road, Millennium Plaza on FC Road, Peshwe Park, parking at Mandai, parking at Gultekdi, Navloba parking at Shukrawar Peth, Padmavati pumping station, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Auditorium, and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Bopodi.