Achieving Developed India by 2047 Attainable Through Collective Efforts: Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad |

Bhagwat Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance, emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government are dedicated to propelling India into a developed nation by 2047. Achieving this goal, he stated, is not challenging if everyone actively contributes.

Karad stressed the importance of honest duty performance from the government, administration, and all citizens, asserting that each person's contribution is crucial for the development of their village.

He was speaking at a rural training camp held at Ellora in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar under 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

Karad highlighted the need for the benefits of central government schemes to reach every beneficiary at the grassroots level. He emphasised the importance of citizens understanding and benefiting from the ambitious schemes. Karad urged village representatives to contribute to improving the living standards of underprivileged beneficiaries by effectively conveying information about various welfare schemes.

The development of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra plays a crucial role in raising awareness about government schemes, he added.

The minister encouraged everyone to take responsibility, stating that the participation of every element of the village is vital for the success of the yatra. He cited the direct benefits farmers receive through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Shetkari Samman Yojana and highlighted the effectiveness of various central and state government schemes, including fund distribution through DBT, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ujjwala Gas Yojana.

MP Prashant Bumb appealed to government agencies to work spontaneously to ensure the benefits of the schemes reach every individual, aligning with the vision of a developed India.

On this occasion, information about the plans and schemes of all other departments including the District Rural Development Scheme, Health Department, and Agriculture Department was given in the presentation.

Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Dr Vikas Meena, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sudarshan Tupe along with other officers and leaders were present during the occasion.