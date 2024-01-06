 Kothrud Bizman, 46, Completes Second Pune-Kanyakumari Cycling Expedition
Anand Vanjape's cycling expeditions have become an annual ritual. He undertook a Pune-Delhi expedition in 2018, Pune-Amritsar in 2020, and frequently pedals on Pune-Goa and Pune-Mumbai routes

Gaurav KadamUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Anand Vanjape, a businessman from Pune's Kothrud area, recently completed his second Pune-Kanyakumari cycling expedition, tracing a picturesque coastal route. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, he shared insights into his cycling endeavours, motivations, and advocacy for cleaner air.

"I was accompanied by two others this time, compared to three on my previous journey. The coastal route offered mesmerising sights, allowing us to interact with villagers and explore the area," stated Vanjape, highlighting the expedition's scenic charm. "Covering around 120-130 km daily, it's not competitive; it's about enjoying the ride, taking breaks, and absorbing the surroundings," he elaborated.

Vanjape's cycling expeditions have become an annual ritual. He undertook a Pune-Delhi expedition in 2018, Pune-Amritsar in 2020, and frequently pedals on Pune-Goa and Pune-Mumbai routes. His dedication to cycling extends over a decade, promoting cycling as a viable commute option in Pune and earning recognition from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) through the 'Cycle Veer Sanman' award.

"Cycling isn't just a hobby; it's a way of life. I prepare year-round, cycling 20-30 km daily, building stamina for these ventures," shared Vanjape, emphasising the rigorous preparation required for such journeys.

For Vanjape, these cycling escapades offer a chance to disconnect, immerse in nature, and deeply reflect on life's nuances. "It's not just physical; it's a mental rejuvenation."

On contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections...

Reflecting on his 2019 Lok Sabha election participation, Vanjape highlighted, "I contested to bring air pollution to the forefront," underlining his commitment to environmental advocacy.

While Vanjape won't contest this time due to limited resources, he urges citizens to demand cleaner air. "Political parties work for votes; our demand for clean air will drive change," he asserted, emphasising the collective power in demanding environmental consciousness.

Expressing concern over rising pollution levels, Vanjape stressed the urgent need for political attention. "Pollution silently threatens our health. Countries like the Netherlands and Denmark prioritise bicycles for commutes, while our cities face deteriorating air quality," he lamented, urging a stronger political focus on pollution mitigation.

