Aaditya Thackeray Says, 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In South India, Its Seats To Get Reduced To Half In North' | X/@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out in south India and its seats will be reduced to half in the northern parts of the country.

He said it appears that the first phase of voting was good for the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The first phase of the polls took place on April 19.

"The BJP will be wiped out in the south and its seats will be reduced to half in the north," Thackeray told reporters in Pune district, where he accompanied the Sena (UBT)'s Maval Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sanjog Waghere, who filed his nomination form.

He said the BJP had given an offer to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 lawmakers to join them or face jail.

Thackeray also accused Shinde of taking Maharashtra backwards.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said when the party appears to be losing, it speaks the language of Hindu-Muslims and caste equation.