 Aaditya Thackeray Says, 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In South India, Its Seats To Get Reduced To Half In North'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAaditya Thackeray Says, 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In South India, Its Seats To Get Reduced To Half In North'

Aaditya Thackeray Says, 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In South India, Its Seats To Get Reduced To Half In North'

Aaditya Thackeray also accused Shinde of taking Maharashtra backwards

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Aaditya Thackeray Says, 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In South India, Its Seats To Get Reduced To Half In North' | X/@AUThackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out in south India and its seats will be reduced to half in the northern parts of the country.

He said it appears that the first phase of voting was good for the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The first phase of the polls took place on April 19.

Read Also
Pune News: Criminals Arrested After Dramatic Chase, Gunfire Exchange; Crime Branch Team Rewarded...
article-image

"The BJP will be wiped out in the south and its seats will be reduced to half in the north," Thackeray told reporters in Pune district, where he accompanied the Sena (UBT)'s Maval Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sanjog Waghere, who filed his nomination form.

He said the BJP had given an offer to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 lawmakers to join them or face jail.

Thackeray also accused Shinde of taking Maharashtra backwards.

Read Also
VIDEO: Central Railway Rolls Out Low-Cost Meal Service At Pune, Daund, Miraj Stations
article-image

Hitting out at the BJP, he said when the party appears to be losing, it speaks the language of Hindu-Muslims and caste equation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad Crime: 3 Held For Cow Smuggling, Man Found Hanging

Aurangabad Crime: 3 Held For Cow Smuggling, Man Found Hanging

Aaditya Thackeray Says, 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In South India, Its Seats To Get Reduced To Half In...

Aaditya Thackeray Says, 'BJP Will Be Wiped Out In South India, Its Seats To Get Reduced To Half In...

Women Voters Hold Key In Nanded Lok Sabha Elections Amidst Growing Political Appeals

Women Voters Hold Key In Nanded Lok Sabha Elections Amidst Growing Political Appeals

Pune News: Election Fever To Peak On April 29 With PM Modi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Holding...

Pune News: Election Fever To Peak On April 29 With PM Modi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Holding...

Nanded: Nana Patole Slams Ashok Chavan, Accuses Him Of Exploiting Congress, Says 'Not Qualified To...

Nanded: Nana Patole Slams Ashok Chavan, Accuses Him Of Exploiting Congress, Says 'Not Qualified To...