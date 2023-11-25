 ₹90 Lakh COVID-19 Test Kit Scam: Dr Ashish Bharati Denies Allegations
The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Dr Satish Kolsure. Following this, a local court directed the police to register the case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Dr Ashish Bharati, former chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s health department, has refuted allegations made against him in an FIR regarding the purported unauthorised sale of COVID-19 testing kits by a PMC-run hospital to private labs and individuals, reported Indian Express.

In a statement, Dr Bharati stated that the accusations against him were false. He highlighted that, in line with directives from the central and state governments, he had instructed his subordinates to conduct maximum COVID-19 tests.

Earlier on Thursday, the Warje Malwadi police filed a case against Dr Bharati, Dr Aruna Tarde, and Dr Rushikesh Gardi under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Dr Satish Kolsure. Following this, a local court directed the police to register the case.

According to the police, the accused allegedly falsified records at Arvind Bartakke Hospital in the Warje Malwadi area between January and December 2021, fabricating entries of patients to indicate the usage of materials such as testing kits at the facility.

The accused purportedly sold these items to private laboratories and individuals for personal gain, amassing profits estimated at ₹80 lakh to ₹90 lakh, as per officials.

