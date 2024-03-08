425th Nath Sashti Festival In Paithan: Maharashtra Minister Sandipan Bhumre Reviews Preparations |

Preparations for the 425th Nath Sashti Festival, scheduled to be held at the Nath temple in Paithan from March 31 to April 2, were recently reviewed by Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre in a meeting with district administration officials.

During the meeting, held at the Nath temple in Paithan and chaired by Bhumre, various aspects of the festival were discussed, including temple decoration, lighting arrangements, and facilities for the warkaris arriving from across the state.

Attending the meeting were District Collector Dilip Swami, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, Additional District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Sub-Divisional Officer Nilim Bafna, CEO Santosh Agale, Dy SP Vishwambhar Bhor, PI Sanjay Deshmukh, PWD Assistant Engineer Rajendra Borkar, Block Development Officer Sanjay Kulkarni, Medical Officer Dr Pandit Killarikar, MSRTC Depot Chief Gajanan Madke, as well as representatives from social organisations and other officials.

Agale provided an overview of the preparations made by the district administration for the three-day festival. He highlighted efforts such as ground cleaning, insecticide spraying, removal of stray animals, and provision of drinking water at various locations.

Bhumre emphasised the importance of providing enhanced facilities to warkaris and devotees attending the fair. He suggested the installation of CCTV cameras for safety and security, adequate parking arrangements, and the organisation of health camps at the venue.