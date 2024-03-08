PHOTOS: Mahashivratri Festivities Illuminate Pune With Spiritual Splendor

By: Aakash Singh | March 08, 2024
Omkareshwar Temple in Shaniwar Peth illuminated on the Mahashivratri festival
Shaniwar Peth's Omkareshwar Temple glows with radiance during Mahashivratri celebrations
The Hindu festival of Mahashivratri, which honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is being celebrated across India on Friday
This auspicious occasion is marked by elaborate festivities held at Hindu temples
In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Mahashivratri commemorates the sacred marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati
Lord Shiva embodies mindfulness or Purusha, while Maa Parvati represents nature or Prakriti
This occasion, known as 'The Night of Lord Shiva,' celebrates their divine union
Their union is believed to promote creation and the balance between the spiritual and material worlds