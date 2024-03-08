PHOTOS: Mahashivratri Festivities Illuminate Pune With Spiritual Splendor

By: Aakash Singh | March 08, 2024

Omkareshwar Temple in Shaniwar Peth illuminated on the Mahashivratri festival

Shaniwar Peth's Omkareshwar Temple glows with radiance during Mahashivratri celebrations

The Hindu festival of Mahashivratri, which honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is being celebrated across India on Friday

This auspicious occasion is marked by elaborate festivities held at Hindu temples

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Mahashivratri commemorates the sacred marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Lord Shiva embodies mindfulness or Purusha, while Maa Parvati represents nature or Prakriti

This occasion, known as 'The Night of Lord Shiva,' celebrates their divine union

Their union is believed to promote creation and the balance between the spiritual and material worlds