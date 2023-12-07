 30 Haj Pilgrims Narrowly Escape Death As Private Bus To Mumbai Catches Fire Near Karad; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomePune30 Haj Pilgrims Narrowly Escape Death As Private Bus To Mumbai Catches Fire Near Karad; Visuals Surface

30 Haj Pilgrims Narrowly Escape Death As Private Bus To Mumbai Catches Fire Near Karad; Visuals Surface

Although there were no casualties, the Dolphin Company's bus was completely gutted, resulting in significant financial losses for the passengers.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
30 Haj Pilgrims Narrowly Escape Disaster As Private Bus To Mumbai Catches Fire Near Karad |

30 passengers narrowly escaped a disaster as a private travel bus, en route from Miraj to Mumbai for Hajj (Umra), caught fire at the Karad toll plaza on the Pune-Bangalore national highway.

The incident, caused by a short circuit, occurred around 4 am on December 7. Although there were no casualties, the Dolphin company's bus was completely gutted, resulting in significant financial losses for the passengers.

The driver, Farooq Rustam Ali Pinjara, promptly responded to smoke noticed at the Taswade toll booth near Karad. However, the situation escalated when the fire intensified, taking on a more intense red hue as the bus's tires caught fire.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 2 kids among 10 dead, many injured as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway;...
article-image

Passengers were safely evacuated before the bus was engulfed in flames. Karad Municipal Council's fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the bus was reduced to a skeleton. The toll booth's safety barricade was also damaged in the incident. Authorities and local police responded swiftly to manage the situation.

Passengers were safely evacuated before the bus was engulfed in flames. Karad Municipal Council's fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the bus was reduced to a skeleton.

Passengers were safely evacuated before the bus was engulfed in flames. Karad Municipal Council's fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the bus was reduced to a skeleton. |

Read Also
Bus Fire Tragedy: Pune RTO Puts Private Travel Vehicles Under Scanner
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

30 Haj Pilgrims Narrowly Escape Death As Private Bus To Mumbai Catches Fire Near Karad; Visuals...

30 Haj Pilgrims Narrowly Escape Death As Private Bus To Mumbai Catches Fire Near Karad; Visuals...

Three-Month-Old Suffering From Life-Threatening Congenital Kidney Blockage Saved

Three-Month-Old Suffering From Life-Threatening Congenital Kidney Blockage Saved

2-Day Training Workshop For Needy Beneficiaries In Sillod

2-Day Training Workshop For Needy Beneficiaries In Sillod

Cooperation Must Take Quality Health Services To Last Man Of Strata: Dr Omprakash Shete

Cooperation Must Take Quality Health Services To Last Man Of Strata: Dr Omprakash Shete

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shocker: Abandoned Body Of 1-Month-Old Infant Found Near Graveyard In...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shocker: Abandoned Body Of 1-Month-Old Infant Found Near Graveyard In...