Bus Fire Tragedy: Pune RTO Puts Private Travel Vehicles Under Scanner

In response to the tragic bus fire incident near Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana on June 30, which claimed the lives of 25 individuals, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a comprehensive road safety initiative. Understanding the urgent need to prevent such accidents, the Pune RTO has commenced rigorous inspections of all private travel vehicles departing from Pune city and district. Led by the Pune RTO, these inspections will focus on crucial safety aspects, including emergency doors and speed control devices, to ensure compliance with stringent safety standards. To facilitate thorough inspections along travel routes from Pune to Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, the Pune RTO has established a dedicated air velocity team.





By implementing strict inspections, the Pune RTO aims to eliminate any negligence or non-compliance. Travel operators found to have deficiencies or violations during these inspections will face severe consequences.

Bus fires which killed 37 in recent past

The devastating incident resulted in the loss of several lives from the Pune district. Among the victims were the Vankar family, residents of Jarvari Sosati in Pimple Saudagar, including Shobha Vankar (60 years old), Vrishali Vankar (38 years old), and Ovi Vankar (2 years old). The Gangawane family from Shirur in Pune district also suffered a heartbreaking loss, with Kailas Gangawane (48 years old), his wife Kanchan Gangawane (38 years old), and their daughter Sai Gangawane (20 years old) losing their lives. Furthermore, Rajshree Prakash Gandole, a resident of Pune City, was among the victims of this catastrophic event.





In a similar incident, on October 8 last year, 12 persons, including a two-year-old child, were killed and 43 injured after a Mumbai-bound private sleeper bus they were travelling in hit a trailer truck and caught fire in Nashik.