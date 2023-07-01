Buldhana Bus Accident: 'Vehicle Caught Fire Due To Flammable Item,' Says Owner Of Bus That Got Into Mishap | ANI

As many as 26 passengers were charred alive when the bus they were travelling in turtled and caught fire. Only eight persons survived the massive tragedy. The police officials have been directed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to conduct a probe into the incident as well.

The accident was caused by a tyre burst, stated the owner of the bys Virendra Darna. He said that the presence of flammable items aboard led to the fire.

"We bought the bus in the year 2020. The bus driver Danish was experienced in driving. We have got information that the bus hit the road divider after tyre burst. Due to the presence of flammable items in the bus, the bus caught fire," Virendra Darna told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials on the accident

The state police authorities on Saturday said that a tyre burst was the main cause behind the fatal bus accident in which 26 people, including three children, were killed and eight others were injured in Buldhana district.

"The driver of the bus who survived the accident said that the vehicle overturned after a tyre burst, and later caught fire killing 25 people on the spot and leaving 8 others injured," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told ANI.

"There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. Those injured in the accident have been taken to Buldhana Civil Hospital and admitted there," he said.

Bus was en route to Pune

The officials said that the bus was on its way to Pune from Yavatmal when it met with an accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana around 1.30 am.

"The time when the accident occurred it was late night and people were sleeping. Many people could not come out and they died. Some people who could get out after the bus caught fire somehow survived and the rest died," they said.

"The most important thing in the investigation is that we identify the dead and hand over the bodies to their families," they added.

With ANI Inputs