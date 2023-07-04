Pune News: Woman Smuggles Gold Worth ₹20 Lakh; Hides It In Genitals; Gets Caught At City Airport

The Central Customs Department (Customs) apprehended a woman attempting to smuggle a significant amount of gold concealed in her private parts. | Pixabay

In a shocking incident at the Pune International Airport, the Central Customs Department (Customs) apprehended a woman attempting to smuggle a significant amount of gold concealed in her private parts. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found in possession of gold worth Rs 20 lakh 30 thousand.

Suspicious behaviour alerts customs officials

Upon arrival from Dubai, the 41-year-old woman caught the attention of customs officials due to her suspicious behavior while attempting to exit the airport. Sensing something amiss, the customs team initiated an investigation. Female officers were called in to conduct a thorough search of the woman, leading to the discovery of a capsule filled with gold powder hidden in her genitals.

₹20 lakh worth gold found

Following the discovery, the woman was immediately taken to a local hospital for further examination. Utilizing an X-ray system, medical professionals confirmed the presence of 423 grams and 41 milligrams of gold powder, with an estimated value of Rs 20 lakh 30 thousand.

Woman arrested under Customs Act

The Customs Department promptly arrested the woman under the provisions of the Customs Act and subsequently registered a case against her. Smuggling precious metals and contraband items is a serious offense, attracting severe penalties under the law.

Instances of individuals resorting to innovative techniques for smuggling have been on the rise, posing significant challenges for airport authorities and law enforcement agencies. The detection and interception of this smuggling attempt highlight the vigilant efforts of the Customs Department in curbing illegal activities.

Authorities to conduct thorough investigation

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the woman's motives and any potential links to organized smuggling networks. The incident serves as a reminder of the continued need for robust security measures and stringent checks to maintain the integrity of airports and combat smuggling attempts effectively.

The seized gold will remain under the custody of the Customs Department pending further legal proceedings.