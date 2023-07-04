 Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 4 were at Rs 54,150 per 10 grams and Rs 71,700 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices Rise On July 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures rose on the MCX for the second consecutive day.

The August Gold futures on Tuesday at 10:44 pm were at Rs 58,345 up by Rs 68 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 70,417 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 128.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,150 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,060.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300 and Rs 54,520, respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 4: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...
In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,220 and Rs 59,450, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,700.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,800.

