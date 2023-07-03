Pune Railway Division Cracks Down on Ticketless Travelers: Over 25,000 Fined

VGP

In a concerted effort to curb ticketless travel, Pune Railway Division conducted an extensive ticket inspection campaign during the month of June 2023. The initiative, led by Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey and Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, resulted in the identification of more than 25,000 individuals traveling without valid tickets. These offenders were collectively fined a staggering amount of Rs 2.14 Crore.

Furthermore, the authorities imposed fines totaling Rs 50.95 lakh on 8,477 passengers found guilty of irregular travel, while 164 individuals were fined Rs 21 thousand for carrying luggage without booking.

The success of the ticket-checking campaign can be attributed to the diligent efforts of Ticket Inspectors and the Railway Protection Force, who worked in tandem with the railway administration.

The railway administration urges all passengers to comply with ticketing regulations and carry valid tickets during their journeys. Failure to do so may result in hefty fines as prescribed by the law, and non-payment of fines can even lead to imprisonment.