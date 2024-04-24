 281% Surge In Seizure Of Sharp Weapons In Pimpri-Chinchwad
281% Surge In Seizure Of Sharp Weapons In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police wrote, "SYSTEMATIC ACTION TAKEN with a long-term view across all Key Policing Indicators, that will make our #PimpriChinchwad city safe."

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
281% Surge In Seizure Of Sharp Weapons In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Representative Photo

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have provided data on the seizure of sharp weapons in the industrial city over the last five years. According to the data, there has been a 281% surge in seizures in 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2019, the police seized 70 sharp weapons. There was a decline in 2020, with only 44 seizures. In 2021, the number returned to the level of 2019 with 79 seizures. Then, in 2022, there was a 324% increase compared to 2021, with 256 weapons seized. The number dramatically increased in 2023 with the seizure of 703 weapons.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police wrote, "SYSTEMATIC ACTION TAKEN with a long-term view across all Key Policing Indicators, that will make our #PimpriChinchwad city safe."

