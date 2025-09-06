 28-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered By In-Laws Over Love Marriage In Pune’s Daund
28-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered By In-Laws Over Love Marriage In Pune’s Daund

A 28-year-old man was brutally murdered with stones, bricks, a drainage cover and hard and blatant objects by his brother-in-law and his aids over the love marriage of his sister.

Ankit Shukla
Updated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
28-Year-Old Man Brutally Murdered By In-Laws Over Love Marriage In Pune's Daund

A 28-year-old man was brutally murdered with stones, bricks, a drainage cover and hard and blatant objects by his brother-in-law and his aids over the love marriage of his sister. The incident took place at Daund on September 6 in the early hours of Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Sunil Chitare, Prem Tushar Jadhav, Vivek Vinod Kamble, and Vikrant Vinod Kamble, who reportedly assaulted Ketan with sharp weapons, bricks, and stones, leading to his death on the spot.

According to Daund Police, the deceased, identified as Ketan Vinod Sudage, was in a relationship with Diksha Sonawane and married to her one and a half years ago.

However, the family members of the woman were not happy with the marriage and the affair with Ketan. The cousin of the woman was angry on the day of the incident over the matter.

Bapu Rao Dadas, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, four accused have been arrested in the matter. Both the victim and the accused live in the same area. 

Ketan was returning home when in the middle of the road, the accused intervened and started argument with him. The argument turned violent and culminated in the murder.

They killed Ketan using bricks, stones and other blunt objects. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation, and accordingly, action will be taken.

