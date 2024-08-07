27-Year-Old Anish Gawande Appointed NCP (SP) National Spokesperson: 'Proud To Join A Party That Walks The Talk On Progressive Values' (EXCLUSIVE) | X/@anishgawande

27-year-old Anish Gawande was on Tuesday appointed as the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). After his appointment, the elated Mumbai-born Gawande spoke exclusively with The Free Press Journal. In a free-wheeling chat, he said it was an "exciting opportunity" for him and that he was "proud to join a party that walks the talk on progressive values and gives young people the chance to build a future in politics."

'It's an incredible feeling'

Gawande, who is the founder of Pink List India, the country's first archive of politicians supporting LGBTQ+ rights, said it was an "incredible feeling to represent a party that has demonstrated remarkable electoral success and shown that even if hacked into half it can still come back stronger and more hungry than ever before."

He added, "It is an exciting opportunity. I think what's more exciting is the opportunity to participate in the crafting of a new political imagination which I think is underway after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. This election has given a new political identity for the opposition that will be able to take on the mess that has been created in the last 10 years and to provide not just a governance alternative but also an ideological alternative that reaffirms the belief that this country was founded on. The NCP (SP) is going to play an important role in the creation of this new political imagination, and as a national spokesperson, I am very grateful to be part of this."

'I always wanted to be in politics'

Gawande pursued his undergrad degree in Comparative Literature at Columbia University in New York and then went to Oxford Univerisity for the Rhodes Scholarship. However, politics was always his calling. "I always wanted to be in politics but never thought that it would actually be a viable option as I don't come from any political family. But kudos to NCP (SP) for putting its faith and trust in a youngster with no political background. I also never thought that an out gay man would get a position in a major political party," he said. He further stated that he was excited to take on innovative campaign methods, using the experiences he has of running campaigns in the United States and the United Kingdom and revitalising the way in which politics is done.

'The current political situation in Maharashtra...'

With only a few months to go for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Gawande emphasises that he is sure there will be a regime change in the state and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will come to power with a massive mandate.

He said, "The current political situation in Maharashtra does disservice to the rich political history of this state, which despite differences has believed in crafting a positive agenda for development on both the economic as well as social front. However, the current Mahayuti government is incompetent and corrupt. Besides, there is no accountability for how money is being spent and how state treasuries are being emptied out. Additionally, never before have we seen this level of distrust between communities we are seeing today."

"This is basically a sign of a government that is looking for a short-term gain. This is a government on its way out and wants to do everything possible that those who come after them have too much on their plate to govern more effectively," he added.

'No possibility of NCP factions coming together'

When asked if he thinks there is a possibility of the two NCP factions coming together after the polls, Gawande bluntly replied, "No!" "I think the party leadership has made its stand particularly clear on this matter. Importantly, there are no two factions, there is one legitimate party which has had its name and symbol taken away in an undemocratic and unconstitutional way. However, the possibility of individual leaders coming to our side remains open if they benefit the party as seen fit by the party leadership," he added.

'Govt will change in November'

"There is no doubt in my mind that the government will change in November. (Sharad) Pawar Saheb has said that MVA will get 225 seats, and I think it's a fairly reasonable number. There is a clear desire among the people of Maharashtra. They want change. They want a government that cares about their health, wellbeing and future," the NCP (SP) spokesperson said.

Why NCP (SP)?

Gavande said, "I have always admired Pawar Saheb and Supriya (Sule) Tai's work. Pawar Saheb was the first to launch a women's policy 30 years ago. The party is also the only party that has an LGBTQ+ cell. The party has promised to carry the legacy of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideology in the state by treading upon the path of equality that guarantees every single citizen, regardless of caste, class, gender, religion, and sexuality, will be given equal access to the state's resources and the state's progress. In a nutshell, the NCP (SP) is a party of government and of governance. It is a party that knows how to govern better than most others. It has also got a range of leaders who have proven that they are exceptional at handling incredibly difficult portfolios and scenarios in an adept manner."

Would you contest elections in the future?

"Agar janta janardhan chahe toh..." Gawande said laughing, adding, "I think at 27, one must not run before one can walk."