 23-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Pune’s Baramati; Case Filed Against Ex-Girlfriend, Her Sister & Father Over Mental Harassment
As per the initial investigation, it appeared to be a case of emotional distress following a breakup. However, it took a serious turn after the contents of a suicide note surfaced, leading to criminal charges against three members of a family from the Khadakwasla area

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
23-Year-Old Dental Student Dies By Suicide, Family Accuses College Of Harassment | File Photo

A 23-year-old youth from Pune's Baramati ended his life at his residence by hanging himself, allegedly due to mental harassment by his female friend, her sister and her parents. The incident took place on February 15.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vikram alias Bablu Navnath Kolpe (23). Kolpe was found hanging in the kitchen of his house between 7 pm and 7:45 pm.

According to the complaint, Vikram had been in a relationship for the past five years with Srushti Mate, a resident of Khadakwasla. The duo were reportedly in a serious relationship with promises of marriage. However, Srushti allegedly later refused to marry him, citing opposition from her family.

While the refusal itself was distressing, the letter alleged that from December 27, 2025, onwards, Srushti and her sister Shruti repeatedly called Vikram, subjected him to mental harassment, and allegedly blackmailed him into deleting photos and chats between them.

Additionally, on January 5, Vikram was allegedly called to Pune, where he was pressured to delete private photos and chats from his mobile phone. The letter further stated that he was threatened with dire consequences. It has also been alleged that Srushti’s father, Vikas Mate, made threatening phone calls to Vikram’s relatives.

What Is in the Suicide Note?

In his suicide note, Vikram reportedly wrote, “Mother, forgive me… I am being blackmailed and mentally harassed a lot. That is why I am taking this decision.”

Based on a complaint filed by Vikram’s maternal uncle, Satyawan Appa Ingale, the Baramati Taluka Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Srushti Mate, her sister Shruti, and their father Vikas Mate.

Police have seized the suicide note and Vikram’s mobile phone. A technical and forensic investigation is currently underway to verify the allegations and examine digital evidence.

