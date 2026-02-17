 American Influencer Stages ‘Skinned Alive’ Protest On FC Road In Pune Against Leather Industry
Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
American Influencer Stages ‘Skinned Alive’ Protest On FC Road In Pune Against Leather Industry | Sourced

Pune: Shoppers and commuters on the busy streets of Fergusson College (FC) Road were taken by surprise on Tuesday as supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India staged a dramatic protest against the use of animal leather.

The demonstration featured American social media influencer Jamie Logan, who portrayed a graphic “skinned alive” scene beside a mock butcher setup. The protest was held in front of a large banner depicting a slaughterhouse and carrying the message “Relate to Their Fate", drawing crowds of curious onlookers in the busy commercial stretch.

Addressing those gathered at the spot, Logan said that every leather product represents the life of an animal that did not want to die. She urged consumers to opt for vegan alternatives and support brands that do not use animal-derived materials.

According to PETA India, cows, buffaloes, and other animals used in the leather industry endure significant distress during transport and slaughter. The organisation alleged that animals are often overcrowded in vehicles, leading to injuries, and are killed in full view of one another. It also raised concerns about environmental pollution caused by tannery waste and potential health risks faced by tannery workers.

The group highlighted the growing availability of vegan leather and other cruelty-free materials in major footwear and clothing stores. It also promoted the global “PETA-Approved Vegan” certification, which identifies products made without animal-derived materials such as leather, silk, wool, fur or feathers.

PETA India stated that the campaign aims to encourage ethical consumer choices and question the use of animals for fashion and accessories.

