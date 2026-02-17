Tipu Sultan Photo Row: Nashik’s Malegaon Deputy Mayor Says ‘Image Is In The Constitution’ | Sourced

Nashik: After Samajwadi Party leader Shan-e-Hind was elected as deputy mayor, controversy erupted across the state when she displayed a photograph of Tipu Sultan in her office chamber. The move drew strong objections and protests from the BJP and various Hindutva organisations. In response, Shan-e-Hind defended her action and addressed the criticism.

The Deputy Mayor stated that by placing Tipu Sultan’s photograph in her chamber, many people became aware of his significant contributions. She claimed that several prominent officers in Tipu Sultan’s army belonged to the Brahmin community. She further argued that Tipu Sultan’s image is included in the Constitution, alleging that the BJP is unaware of this. Questioning the objections, she asked who had given the BJP or others the authority to demand the removal of a figure whose image appears in the Constitution. Through these remarks, Shan-e-Hind attempted to counter the opposition raised by Hindutva groups.

As the political atmosphere heated up over the issue, Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal compared Tipu Sultan directly with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stating that Tipu Sultan had fought against the British. Following this statement, leaders from the ruling BJP targeted Sapkal with criticism.

Shan-e-Hind also questioned how protests could be permitted against someone mentioned in the Constitution. She alleged that she was being targeted because she comes from the OBC community.

She further announced at a public felicitation ceremony that once renovation work in her chamber is completed, the photograph of Tipu Sultan will be reinstalled. This statement has once again raised the possibility of renewed political and social tensions in Malegaon.