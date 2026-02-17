 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely & Quality Foodgrains For Needy, Says State Food Commission Chairman Mahesh Dhawale
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely & Quality Foodgrains For Needy, Says State Food Commission Chairman Mahesh Dhawale

He issued the directions during a review meeting of the public distribution system held at the District Collectorate on Monday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The administration has the responsibility to provide quality food grains to the needy in time so that no one starves. If any complaints are received in this regard, they should be resolved soon,” directed Chairman of the State Food Commission Mahesh Dhawale.

He issued the directions during a review meeting of the public distribution system held at the District Collectorate on Monday. Commission members Subhash Raut and Baban Masale, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, District Education Officer Jayashree Chavan, Acting District Supply Officer Sandeep Shinde, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and other officers and employees were present.

Discussions were held on foodgrain stock, regularity of distribution, registration of beneficiaries, the e-POS system, grievance redressal and transparency. Dhawale issued necessary directives for effective food distribution in the district.

“Food is the fundamental right of every individual. We should resolve to make the state hunger- and beggar-free. The aim of the scheme is that no resident should starve, which is the responsibility of the government and the administration. The deprived should be helped immediately, including beggars, widows, single persons, farm labourers and economically and socially backward people. Similarly, the benefits of the Antyodaya Card should reach farmers, marginal farmers, transgenders, tribals and others,” he added.

