 Research Methodology And Report Writing Workshop Held At KTHM College In Nashik
The workshop was organised to equip research scholars and faculty members with updated knowledge and practical skills related to modern research methods and academic writing

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Nashik: Emphasising the importance of objectivity, discipline and a scientific approach in academic writing, Dr Vijaykumar Vavle said that research must be based on facts, structure and ethical practices to ensure credibility. He was speaking as the keynote and inaugural speaker at the two-day “Research Methodology and Report Writing” workshop organised by the Department of Economics at KTHM College, under the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.

The workshop was organised to equip research scholars and faculty members with updated knowledge and practical skills related to modern research methods and academic writing. The programme began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the keynote address in which Dr Vavle explained the technical and ethical foundations of effective research reporting.

The keynote speakers were introduced by Dr Satish Ghotekar, while the session was moderated by Dr Minakshi Nimse. The first day concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Gorakshnath Pingle.

Several faculty members and coordinators, including Dr Amol Gaikwad, Dr Santosh Wagh, Dr Navnath Waghchoure, Dr Jayshree Jadhav, Dr Nayana Patil, Prof. Y. M. Mathure, Prof. Varsha Shewale, Prof. Supriya Kawale and Prof. Sapna Tandale, were present. A large number of research scholars and students from the Economics Department actively participated in the workshop.

