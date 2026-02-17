 Pune: Junnar Forest Team Busts Wildlife Smuggling Racket; Two Held With Skink Scales, Sambar Horns
Hunting, possession, transportation, or trade of such species is a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹25,000

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Pune: In a major crackdown on wildlife smuggling, the Forest Department in Junnar seized approximately 3 kilograms of wild animal scales and four sambar horns during a late-night operation in Manchar. Two accused were arrested in connection with the case.

According to officials, on February 16, the Forest Range Officer of Manchar received confidential information regarding the illegal trade of wild animal scales, believed to be of a pangolin, commonly referred to as a “scaly cat,” and sambar deer parts. Acting on the tip-off, the forest team laid a trap near Jhakta Restaurant, close to Morde Foods Company in Manchar.

The suspects were intercepted while travelling in a blue Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (MH 04 DY 3567). The accused have been identified as Uday Shankar Surve, a resident of Shiste village in Shrivardhan taluka of Raigad district, and Naeem Karim Khan, a resident of Vadavali village in Shrivardhan taluka of Raigad district.

During the raid, officials seized approximately 3 kilograms of wild animal scales, claws of three wild animals, four sambar horns, and the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car used for transportation. A case (No. Vpra-01/2026) has been registered under Sections 9, 39, 48, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The investigation is being led by Forest Range Officer Vikas Bhosale. Both accused were arrested on February 16 and produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Ghodegaon on February 17. The court granted them bail.

Forest officials stated that animals such as the Indian pangolin and sambar deer are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Hunting, possession, transportation, or trade of such species is a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹25,000.

Authorities have appealed to citizens not to engage in wildlife crimes and warned that strict action will be taken against offenders. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Conservator of Forests Ashish Thackeray and Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashant Khade of the Junnar Forest Division.

