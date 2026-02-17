Nashik: MET Institute Of Technology Polytechnic Wins National ‘Engineering Education Excellence Award’

MET Institute Of Technology Polytechnic Wins National ‘Engineering Education Excellence Award’ In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The Institute of Technology Polytechnic at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City has been honoured with the “Engineering Education Excellence Award” by the Institution of Engineers (India) in recognition of its outstanding academic quality in the field of engineering education.



The award ceremony was held at the National Institute of Technology Durgapur, West Bengal. IEI is a leading professional body in the field of engineering and technology, and recognises educational institutions and institutes for their remarkable contributions and achievements in the sector based on various criteria.



The Institute of Technology Polytechnic under M.E.T. Bhujbal Knowledge City was selected for this honour due to its notable performance in academics as well as its consistent efforts in conducting various student-oriented and developmental activities. The award comprised a memento and a certificate of appreciation. The institute's principal, Dr Rajendra Narkhede, along with faculty members and staff, met the founder president, Chhagan Bhujbal, to inform him about the achievement.



Bhujbal congratulated the institute on receiving the award and expressed his appreciation. He encouraged the team to continue progressing and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to the holistic development of students. He also emphasised the importance of undertaking more socially beneficial and research-oriented initiatives. Trustee Sameer Bhujbal and mentor Dr Shefali Bhujbal also extended their heartfelt congratulations to the principal and the entire staff for this achievement.