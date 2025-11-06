22-Year-Old Ends Life After Viral Video Of Public Urination Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station Triggers Online Harassment | Sourced

In yet another example of the ill effects of social media, a 22-year-old youth died by suicide after his video of public urination near the yellow board stating the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station went viral.

After the release of the video, the youth received several messages and threats, due to which he was compelled to take the extreme step of committing suicide by jumping into a well near his native village at Thokmal Tanda in Jalna district on Wednesday morning.

Read Also Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Adhe (22). His family members and relatives have demanded that strict action be taken against those who made the video viral on social media.

The video is said to be of October 30, in which Mahesh and his friend are seen urinating near the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station board.

The video went viral on social media. Despite releasing a public apology, Mahesh received several abusive messages and threats. Fed up with the constant messages and threats, the youth took the extreme step by jumping into a well on the morning of November 5.