 22-Year-Old Ends Life After Viral Video Of Public Urination Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station Triggers Online Harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomePune22-Year-Old Ends Life After Viral Video Of Public Urination Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station Triggers Online Harassment

22-Year-Old Ends Life After Viral Video Of Public Urination Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station Triggers Online Harassment

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Adhe (22). His family members and relatives have demanded that strict action be taken against those who made the video viral on social media

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
22-Year-Old Ends Life After Viral Video Of Public Urination Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station Triggers Online Harassment | Sourced

In yet another example of the ill effects of social media, a 22-year-old youth died by suicide after his video of public urination near the yellow board stating the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station went viral.

After the release of the video, the youth received several messages and threats, due to which he was compelled to take the extreme step of committing suicide by jumping into a well near his native village at Thokmal Tanda in Jalna district on Wednesday morning.

Read Also
Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026
article-image

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Adhe (22). His family members and relatives have demanded that strict action be taken against those who made the video viral on social media.

The video is said to be of October 30, in which Mahesh and his friend are seen urinating near the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station board.

FPJ Shorts
Haq: Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Petition To Restrain The Release Of Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer
Haq: Madhya Pradesh High Court Dismisses Petition To Restrain The Release Of Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer
Mumbai Medical Miracle: Bihar Teen Beats Rare Blood Cancer After Complex Bone Marrow Transplant At Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital
Mumbai Medical Miracle: Bihar Teen Beats Rare Blood Cancer After Complex Bone Marrow Transplant At Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital
Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM
Bihar Elections 2025: 60.13% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase Till 5 PM
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Read Also
Pune: PMPML’s Raatrani Buses Earn Over ₹28 Lakh In Four Months, Expansion Planned
article-image

The video went viral on social media. Despite releasing a public apology, Mahesh received several abusive messages and threats. Fed up with the constant messages and threats, the youth took the extreme step by jumping into a well on the morning of November 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

22-Year-Old Ends Life After Viral Video Of Public Urination Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway...

22-Year-Old Ends Life After Viral Video Of Public Urination Near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway...

Pune: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets Families Of Leopard Attack Victims In Shirur, Assures Swift...

Pune: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets Families Of Leopard Attack Victims In Shirur, Assures Swift...

EXCLUSIVE: FIR To Be Filed Against Parth Pawar’s Company & Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru In Pune...

EXCLUSIVE: FIR To Be Filed Against Parth Pawar’s Company & Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru In Pune...

Pune: Aundh Residents, PMC Officials Clash Over Capture Of Community Dog - VIDEO

Pune: Aundh Residents, PMC Officials Clash Over Capture Of Community Dog - VIDEO

₹1,800 Cr Mahar Vatan Land In Pune’s Mundhwa Sold For ₹300 Cr To Parth Pawar’s Firm By...

₹1,800 Cr Mahar Vatan Land In Pune’s Mundhwa Sold For ₹300 Cr To Parth Pawar’s Firm By...