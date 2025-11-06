 BJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish Palwe Assigned Key Responsibilities
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish Palwe Assigned Key Responsibilities

BJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish Palwe Assigned Key Responsibilities

Nashik is one of the most prestigious municipal corporations in the state. In the 2017 elections, the BJP secured 66 seats and came to power with a clear majority

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
From left to right – Girish Mahajan, Rahul Aher, Rahul Dhikale, and Girish Palwe | Sourced

Nashik: With the upcoming local body elections in sight, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved ahead in planning and finalised key responsibilities for the campaign. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has been appointed as the election in-charge for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), while MLA Rahul Dhikle has been named the election head. Interestingly, despite the presence of senior MLAs in the city, the party leadership has shown confidence in Dhikle, who is considered low-profile and controversy-free.

Nashik is one of the most prestigious municipal corporations in the state. In the 2017 elections, the BJP secured 66 seats and came to power with a clear majority. This time, the party aims to cross the 100-seat mark. To strengthen its position, the BJP has also welcomed several influential leaders from other parties. Dhikle’s appointment is seen as a move to unify different factions within the party and retain power in the corporation.

Aher to lead the North Zone, Palwe to lead the South Zone

Alongside the corporation elections, the BJP also plans to perform strongly in the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Council, and Nagar Panchayat elections to consolidate its rural base.

Read Also
Pune IT Professional Alleges Self-Styled Godwoman Cheated Him Of ₹14 Crore Under Guise Of Healing...
article-image

For this purpose:

MLA Dr Rahul Aher (Chandvad-Deola) has been given charge of the Nashik North Zone, which includes the Niphad, Yeola, Nandgaon, Chandvad, and Kalwan assembly constituencies.

Former Nashik city president Girish Palwe will oversee the South Zone, covering the Dindori, Deolali, Sinnar, and Igatpuri constituencies.

The Malegaon region, comprising Malegaon Outer, Malegaon Central, and Baglan constituencies, will be under the supervision of former district president Dada Jadhav.

Read Also
Pune: GHRCEM Students Receives GTT NES Innovation Awards
article-image


These strategic appointments underline the BJP’s intent to retain power in Nashik city while expanding its influence across the district’s rural and semi-urban areas.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour At CSMT Station Due To Motormen’s Strike
Mumbai Local Trains Overcrowded 'To The Point of Danger' After Passengers Stranded For Over An Hour At CSMT Station Due To Motormen’s Strike
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race
Who Is Sunil Yadav? PhD Scholar Who Wins The JNU General Secretary Race
Gorai Mangrove Park To Open Soon, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Gorai Mangrove Park To Open Soon, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Mumbai: Commuters Flock To Metro 3 As CSMT Local Train Strike Disrupts Travel
Mumbai: Commuters Flock To Metro 3 As CSMT Local Train Strike Disrupts Travel
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Bangladesh Onion Prices Hit Tk 100/kg Amid Shortage; Lasalgaon Exporters Urge India’s...

Nashik: Bangladesh Onion Prices Hit Tk 100/kg Amid Shortage; Lasalgaon Exporters Urge India’s...

Nashik Firing: Six Held In Bethel Nagar, Police Probe Murder Plot Against Notorious Criminal

Nashik Firing: Six Held In Bethel Nagar, Police Probe Murder Plot Against Notorious Criminal

PHOTOS: Students Dazzle At NMU’s 21st Indradhanushya Youth Festival With Folk Music, Theatre & Art...

PHOTOS: Students Dazzle At NMU’s 21st Indradhanushya Youth Festival With Folk Music, Theatre & Art...

Tenthpin Launches Global Center For Life Sciences Cloud Solutions In Pune

Tenthpin Launches Global Center For Life Sciences Cloud Solutions In Pune

BJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish...

BJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish...