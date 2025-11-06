BJP Appoints Girish Mahajan As Nashik Municipal Poll In-Charge; Rahul Dhikle, Rahul Aher & Girish Palwe Assigned Key Responsibilities

From left to right – Girish Mahajan, Rahul Aher, Rahul Dhikale, and Girish Palwe | Sourced

Nashik: With the upcoming local body elections in sight, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved ahead in planning and finalised key responsibilities for the campaign. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has been appointed as the election in-charge for the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), while MLA Rahul Dhikle has been named the election head. Interestingly, despite the presence of senior MLAs in the city, the party leadership has shown confidence in Dhikle, who is considered low-profile and controversy-free.



Nashik is one of the most prestigious municipal corporations in the state. In the 2017 elections, the BJP secured 66 seats and came to power with a clear majority. This time, the party aims to cross the 100-seat mark. To strengthen its position, the BJP has also welcomed several influential leaders from other parties. Dhikle’s appointment is seen as a move to unify different factions within the party and retain power in the corporation.



Aher to lead the North Zone, Palwe to lead the South Zone



Alongside the corporation elections, the BJP also plans to perform strongly in the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Council, and Nagar Panchayat elections to consolidate its rural base.

For this purpose:



MLA Dr Rahul Aher (Chandvad-Deola) has been given charge of the Nashik North Zone, which includes the Niphad, Yeola, Nandgaon, Chandvad, and Kalwan assembly constituencies.



Former Nashik city president Girish Palwe will oversee the South Zone, covering the Dindori, Deolali, Sinnar, and Igatpuri constituencies.



The Malegaon region, comprising Malegaon Outer, Malegaon Central, and Baglan constituencies, will be under the supervision of former district president Dada Jadhav.





These strategic appointments underline the BJP’s intent to retain power in Nashik city while expanding its influence across the district’s rural and semi-urban areas.