Pune: GHRCEM Students Receives GTT NES Innovation Awards |

GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management (GHRCEM) student team from the TY BTech AI Department, including of Mayur Thembe, Prathamesh Bankar, and Akshata Mali, won the GTT Natrajan Education Society’s Best Entrepreneurial Team award.

The College also got runner-up award for submitting the maximum number of innovative ideas. The GTT NES Innovation Awards Ceremony held was on the July 5 at the MCCIA Trade Tower. The award was presented by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar to the students.

These achievements were made possible under the expert guidance of Dr Swapnil Mahajan, Head of the Eureka Centre at GHRCEM Pune and Dr Asha shendge, Associate Professor Electrical Engg and Associate Dean (R&D).

Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director, GHRCEM, Pune congratulated the students' achievement and said, "This recognition at the GTT NES Innovation Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students. It reflects the vibrant innovation ecosystem we have cultivated at GHRCEM."

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Raisoni Education, Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director, Raisoni Education extends their heartfelt congratulations to students on their success.