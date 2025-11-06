Dacoity Bid Foiled In Vaijapur: Two From Haryana Nabbed After Car Chase | Sourced

An inter-state gang of dacoits was planning to commit a dacoity in Vaijapur district on Tuesday night. The Vaijapur police and the local crime branch of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police foiled the dacoity attempt and arrested the suspects by chasing their car.

According to the details, the Vaijapur police noticed a suspected car near the SBI, Mondha Market branch in Vaijapur city on Tuesday night. PI Satyajeet Taitwale immediately informed the crime branch about the car.

The Vaijapur police station team and the LCB team launched a joint operation and went to the spot. On seeing the police, the suspect tried to escape in the car. However, the police teams chased the car and stopped the car near Jejurkar Vasti.

The police arrested the suspects Mohd Kaif Najmoddin (21, Uleta, Ferozpur, Haryana) and Azad Imru Khan (24, Zarokashi, Nuhu, Haryana). However, the other three in the car managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark.

The police seized the car, a black spray, hammer, knife, battery, rope, screw driver, 8 ATM cards, mobile phones, Rs 22,000 cash and other articles, all amounting to Rs 4,87,750. A case has been registered with the Vaijapur police station while the police are further investigating the case.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Vinaykumar Rathod, additional SP Annapurna Singh, PI Vijaysingh Rajput, PI Satyajeet Taitwale, API Sudhir Mote, PSI Mahesh Ghuge, Pramod Patil, Shaikh Kasam, Sachin Rathod, Barbirsingh Bahure, Yogesh Tarmale, Jeevan Gholap, Nitin Nalawade, Yuvraj Padule, Eknath Nagargoje, Nandkumar Narote, Kuldeep Narwade, Prashant Gite, Avinash Bhaskar, Ajit Nachan and others.