Nashik Firing: Six Held In Bethel Nagar, Police Probe Murder Plot Against Notorious Criminal

Nashik: Six people who created panic by firing in the air near Bethel Nagar on Sharanpur Road have been arrested. The court has remanded them to police custody till November 10. The investigation has revealed that the incident, which occurred on Monday night, was an attempt to kill a notorious criminal, Harshad Patankar.



According to the information received, a gang armed with choppers, koytas, and sticks arrived near Bethel Nagar on Monday night. They vandalised vehicles parked in the area and threw bottles at some houses. The group also fired shots in the air to spread fear. When a rickshaw driver protested their actions, he was threatened with death at knifepoint.

A case has been registered at the Sarkarwada Police Station. The police have arrested the suspects, Bhushan Pawar, Om Jagtap, Roshan Shinde, Prem Jagtap, Ajay Devre, and Vicky Gunjal. They were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody until November 10. The investigation suggests that the gang had come to the area intending to kill Harshad Patankar, who was believed to be hiding in Bethel Nagar.