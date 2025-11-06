Pune: Parth Pawar Denies Wrongdoing In Mundhwa Land Deal; NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Defends Nephew Saying, ‘He Won't Do Anything Wrong’ | File Photos

Pune: Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar, has been accused of a multi-crore scam involving 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Pune's Mundhwa area. After the allegations, Parth Pawar, in his first response, has denied any wrongdoing in the deal. Meanwhile, his aunt, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, has also defended Parth Pawar, saying, “He won't do anything wrong.”

Allegations surfaced against Ajit Pawar's son on Thursday morning when opposition parties and social activists in the city -- including RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar -- alleged Parth Pawar's involvement in a shady land deal. The land valued at Rs 1,800 crore was allegedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP for Rs 300 crore, and the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore was also waived during the transaction. Parth Pawar is a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Parth Pawar Responds

The allegations resulted in widespread outrage from residents and political circles. Inspector General of Registration Ravindra Binwade said a high-level committee had been constituted to examine how the government-owned land was sold to a private firm and whether the stamp duty exemption followed due procedure. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said a probe had been ordered into the alleged irregularities.

Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar have both been unreachable since Wednesday morning, as many media outlets have tried to reach them. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has declined to comment, while Parth Pawar told a TV channel, "I have not done anything wrong. I have not engaged in any illegal or unethical activity."

Sule Defends Nephew

Parth Pawar is a part of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while Supriya Sule is an MP of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Sule is Ajit Pawar's cousin, which means she is the aunt of Parth Pawar. However, both families have opposing political views as of now.

However, speaking to the media, Sule defended her nephew. She said, “The CM said he has ordered a probe. The Tehsildar involved has been suspended in this matter. They said that the government claims our land cannot be sold. The Tehsildar said that he did not sign the papers. So, has the registration been done or not? Who exactly is running the government? We believe in democracy. I have high expectations of the CM. His first term was good; one should speak well of the good, but what has happened to the Chief Minister now? Why is there so much confusion?”

Read Also Pune University Drops 34 Places, Ranks 207th In QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Speaking further, Sule said, “I believe in Parth; he won't do anything wrong. I spoke with him this morning. He told me he didn't do anything wrong.”