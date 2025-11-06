PHOTOS: Students Dazzle At NMU’s 21st Indradhanushya Youth Festival With Folk Music, Theatre & Art In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

PHOTOS: Students Dazzle At NMU’s 21st Indradhanushya Youth Festival With Folk Music, Theatre & Art | Sourced

Jalgaon: In the 21st Maharashtra State Inter-University Indradhanushya Youth Festival, organised by Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, students showcased their creative talents today through Indian folk music orchestra, Indian group singing, Western singing, Western instrumental music, one-act plays, elocution, clay art, collage, and rangoli. Participating students and artists were seen rehearsing enthusiastically across the university premises in preparation for the competitions.

On the occasion of the Indradhanushya (Rainbow) Festival, an exhibition was set up to inform students from 26 universities across the state about the history and geography of Jalgaon district. Information boards on the works of Pujya Sane Guruji, poet Keshavsut, poetess Bahinabai Chaudhari, former President Pratibha Patil, Padma Shri poet N.D. Mahanor, and senior writer Bhalchandra Nemade attracted attention, along with displays highlighting tourist attractions such as Walzari, Unapdev, Amalner, Patnadevi, Pitalkhore, Farkande, Sant Muktabai, Kanhergad, Bhuikot Fort, and the folk traditions of Khandesh.

On the second day of the Indradhanushya Mahotsav, held at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, various art forms were presented from 9 a.m. onwards. The Indian folk music orchestra competition, organised at Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay Hall, saw participation from 13 teams. Students performed using instruments such as the bassoon, dhol, tabla, dholki, cymbals, halki, sambal, tasha, shehnai, mridang, pakhwaj, khanjiri, ghungroo, harmonium, tutari, conch, dimdi, Puneri dhol tasha, ramdhol, chipalaya, and tuntuni, earning widespread appreciation.

The morning session featured the Indian group singing competition, with 18 teams performing patriotic and culturally rich songs that inspired enthusiasm and national pride.

At Swatantryaveer Savarkar Hall, students presented melodious Western singing performances, showcasing pop and world music styles. In the Western instrumental category, participants impressed the audience with their rhythm and coordination on keyboard, guitar, and drums. A total of 13 groups took part.

The highlight of the one-act play competition at Bhagwan Birsa Munda Hall was the strong social and emotional themes explored in plays such as Rehabilitation, Pati, Age Math, Wo Dono, Admission, and Barad. The students’ powerful acting, expressive dialogues, creative lighting, stage design, and direction captivated the audience. Ten one-act plays were presented during the day.

In the oratory competition held at Krantiveer Khajya Naik Hall, students effectively expressed their views on a wide range of topics, including social, educational, cultural, national, and international issues, as well as rural development. The participants displayed eloquence and depth in their speeches. A total of 23 students competed in this category.

The clay art, collage, and rangoli competitions held at Bal Hutatma Shirish Kumar Hall also drew attention. Through clay art, students depicted themes of nature, rural life, and tradition. The collage section showcased impressive creativity and imagination, while the rangoli dazzled viewers with vibrant colours and craftsmanship. Each of these competitions featured 20 participating groups.

Students attending the youth festival were seen enjoying the vibrant atmosphere on campus. Sakshi Chavan and Tanvi Rahangdale from Nashik praised the accommodation and food arrangements, while Niral Gaikwad from Nagpur remarked that the festival was highly competitive and expressed confidence in her preparation. Ishwari Kotkar and Falguni Rathod from Rahuri Vidyapeeth shared their joy after watching the one-act play competition. The one-act category also drew the largest audience turnout of the day.

Officers and students from various universities praised the excellent organisation and disciplined management of the Indradhanushya Youth Festival under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.T. Ingle.